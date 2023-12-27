Precautionary Boil Water Notice to be issued after water main break in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A boil water notice will be issued out of an abundance of caution in Northwest Hillsborough County, officials said Wednesday morning.

Hillsborough County officials said the notice is due to a 24-inch water main break along Ehrlich Road near Summerwind Drive.

The exact location has not yet been determined but will be announced soon.

Officials offered the following guidelines for those impacted.

This notice means customers in impacted areas are advised, as a precautionary measure, to boil all tap water used for cooking, drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A full rolling boil for 1 minute is sufficient; cool before using. Allow the water to run until it is clear before washing clothes. Discard any ice from automatic ice makers. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.