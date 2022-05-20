Precautionary boil water notice issued for area in Lutz

LUTZ, Fla. — Hillsborough County said a precautionary boil water notice is in place for a portion of Lutz on Friday morning.

Officials said water service to the area was temporarily interrupted at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday after a contractor damaged a 12-inch water main line.

Impacted area:

Dale Mabry Highway to the east, Roseate Drive (the Hillsborough County and Pasco County line) to the north, Lutz Lake Fern Road to the south, and the Suncoast Parkway to the west.

Water service has been restored to the area but county officials said residential and commercial customers should boil water as a precaution until the notice is rescinded.

The notice will stay in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.