TPA UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Main Terminal

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa International Airport (TPA) is no longer experiencing a power outage affecting the Main Terminal and Airsides.
UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Main Terminal, our shuttles and all Airsides except F, which is on emergency power.— Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) June 22, 2023
According to TPA, the SkyConnect train service is also not working.
TPA is currently experiencing a power outage affecting the Main Terminal and Airsides. Our teams are assessing the issue and working to resolve the outage as quickly as possible. We will provide updates here on our Twitter account.— Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) June 22, 2023