Pot left on hot stove leads to fire in Avila, HCFR says

Posted at 8:22 AM, Jul 17, 2022
AVILA, Fla.  — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said a pot left on a hot stove led to a fire at a home in Tampa on Saturday night.

Fighterfighters were called to the home on Villareal De Avila just after 10:30 p.m. by a man who said his house was full of smoke after he returned home.

HCFR said firefighters arrived at the home and found the kitchen fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters immediately began to attack the fire and were able to prevent it from spending to any other part of the home.

Two searches of the home showed that there was no one inside the home at the time, HCFR said.

HCFR said no one was injured in the incident.

Pictures provided by HCFR show that there was significant damage to the kitchen.

