Port Tampa Bay makes record-breaking rebound following pandemic blow

Record number of passengers expected to spend their summer on a cruise
Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 27, 2023
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's cruise industry is seeing a resurgence after a massive blow during the pandemic.

Best friends Kristie and Kristine look forward to sailing off on a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico.

"Relaxing, not doing anything or doing whatever and just having a good time," said Kristie Tindall.

It's a much-anticipated girl's trip after years of uncertainty for the cruise industry.

"I've always wanted to go back on one, but with the cruise industry shutdown, it was not possible. So, it's exciting to be going back out," said Kristine Rosenberger.

Port Tampa Bay is not only rebounding but exceeding pre-pandemic numbers. 1.2 million passengers are expected to embark on cruises this year-- a new record.

"Over the summertime last year, we only had one ship, the Carnival Paradise. This summer, we'll actually have three ships. So that feeds to the uptick that we've seen here," they said. Matt Thompson, Vice President of Operations for Port Tampa Bay.

Thompson said a record-breaking year for cargo is expected as well. Cargo makes up 80% percent of the port's total revenue.

"Whether it be steel, aggregates, cement or other things. A lot of that comes right in here to the port. You could look at the port as a hub of economic growth here," Thompson said.

The Florida Ports Council is predicting ports across the state will hit record numbers in the coming years.

