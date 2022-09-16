Port Tampa Bay construction worker dies after part of concrete slab falls on him: Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a construction worker at Port Tampa Bay died Friday after a concrete slab — estimated to weigh 3,000 pounds — fell on him.

Just after 6:40 a.m., deputies were called to terminal six after a portion of a concrete slab broke off and fell while workers were moving it.

The slab fell on a 27-year-old man who was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

According to authorities, crews are working to replace a seawall at the port.

OSHA is investigating the accident, the sheriff's office said.

Port Tampa Bay released the following statement.

"Port Tampa Bay is deeply saddened by the loss of life at berth 268 this morning. Our port will work with the construction company who employed the individual, and local agencies, as well as OSHA, to investigate."

No other information was immediately available.