Police working with armed, barricaded man inside Tampa home

Roads nearby are currently closed
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 14:30:51-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers are currently working with an armed, barricaded man after they said a domestic-related incident escalated.

The Tampa Police Department said the incident is in the 8700 block of North Brooks Street. A man fired shots after a verbal altercation with an acquaintance and is believed to have run inside the home, where he may still be inside.

Police added there have been no reported injuries yet and that negotiators are working to have the man exit the home peacefully.

They do not believe anyone else is inside the home.

North Brooks Street is closed to traffic between East Yukon Street and East Humphrey Street. Police asked everyone to avoid the area while they try to resolve the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

