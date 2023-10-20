"I was just saying goodbyes": Tampa hit and run victim shares story of survival during recovery

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said they are investigating an incident as a hit and run that left a young man with extensive injuries after he described being hit and dragged by a car.

"Very shocked to be saying the word lucky," said Jonathan Fitzcharles.

Lucky is only the start of how Fitzcharles could describe how he's feeling after a scary ride on his moped last week.

"It's a blur looking back at it," said Fitzcharles. "It all happened so fast."

The 25-year-old said it happened last Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 15th Street and 26th Avenue in Tampa right in front of Ybor grocery.

His family shared with ABC Action News video they say captures the incident.

Fitzcharles said he was going down the road when a driver appeared to roll through a stop sign, then hit and drag him.

"She put it in reverse just to get off of my body when she drove off, so that was when I got the most clarity of the car where I could see the car as she started to back up and drive off," he said. "I was laying on the ground face first, and I was just saying goodbyes like I thought that was it."

Thankfully, he said he wasn't alone.

"Everyone came right up to me," said Fitzcharles. "Multiple people were around me just praying, and one person was nice enough just to talk to me the entire time."

Fitzcharles said he was in the hospital for a few days, but now, he's back at home and recovering. He showed some of his injuries, which he said range from a dislocated shoulder to a broken hip and road rash all over his body.

"They said the wrist, I was lucky it wasn't fractured," said Fitzcharles.

As he heals, he shares this message for the person behind the wheel.

"I would love if they could come forward," he said. "Hopefully, that's the case. Hopefully, we figure it out, but no animosity or anything like that."

Tampa Police told ABC Action News they are looking for the driver responsible. If you were in the area and saw or knew anything that could be helpful to this case, you should contact them as soon as possible.