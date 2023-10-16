Watch Now
Police seeking hit-and-run suspect after man found dead along Tampa highway

Taylor Vinson
Posted at 1:54 PM, Oct 16, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a man was found dead along a Tampa highway Monday morning.

Officers said they arrived at the 2600 block of Causeway Boulevard near the Shrimp Docks around 6:50 a.m. and found the victim on the southbound shoulder near the bike lane.

A blue "Huffy" bike and several pieces of vehicle debris were also found near the victim. Officers believe the victim was hit between 12 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Tampa Police said evidence suggests that the vehicle is a 2016-2019 Honda Civic with front-end passenger side damage.

Anyone with information should call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

