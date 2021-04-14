Police search for missing woman with dementia last seen leaving Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

TAMPA, Fla. — The Seminole Police Department of the Seminole Tribe of Florida is asking for the public's help in finding a 74-year-old woman with dementia and diabetes who went missing on Tuesday.

Edna Rainey, of Palm Harbor, was last seen alone at 4:30 p.m., walking away from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

According to police, surveillance video showed Rainey walking west on the south side of Hillsborough Avenue from Orient Road.

Seminole Police Department of the Seminole Tribe of Florida

Police said Rainey "was at the casino complex with family members, who lost touch with her and contacted security officers to report her missing."

Rainey is described as a black female, 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds, with white hair. She was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and a blue/gray jacket and gray sandals with white socks.

According to her family, Rainey may only offer limited information about who she is.

A "Be on the Lookout" BOLO notification was issued late Tuesday and circulated to Tampa Bay area police agencies, who have been cooperating in the search. Seminole Police have also contacted area hospitals without locating Rainey. Police are in the process of canvassing businesses along her possible routes of travel to find additional surveillance video that may be helpful in the search.

If you see or have seen Rainey, please call Seminole Police at 813-623-5748 or 863-763-5731.

