Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Police Officer Crystal Langston keeps students safe and teaches them drums at Adams Middle School

After just a few months, kids playing for crowds
Tampa officer keeps students safe and teaches them drums
Tampa Police Officer Crystal Langston teaches drums
Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 07:19:25-04

TAMPA, Fla. — When her parents' church needed a drummer, Crystal Langston kept the beat.

When Blake High School needed a star percussionist, this upbeat star marched with the band.

"Our gifts are ours to share with others," she said.

Crystal Langston is now an officer with the Tampa Police Department, but she's still using her musical talent to lift up others.

Langston is a school resource office at Adams Middle School.

Her main job is keeping kids safe at a school where many of the students are high needs.

"I wanted a different way to engage with the students," she said. "A way for them to see me in a different light. Some of them still get nervous that I'm a police officer."

In her spare time, Officer Langston now teaches percussion to a small group of drummers who meet in a small music room.

In just a few short months, these students — many of whom are new to drumming — are already sounding sublime and playing for crowds at school assemblies.

"It makes my heart so full," the drum teacher said. "I tell them I'm at a loss for words."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!