Police investigating after man found dead in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the yard of a home in Tampa on Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 9200 block of 13th Street North around 8:38 a.m. when they found the man with upper body trauma.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed away. Police said the suspect was located nearby and is being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Preliminary evidence suggests that both men knew each other and that this was not a random act.