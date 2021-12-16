Watch
Police investigating after body found floating in Hillsborough River

Posted at 6:02 PM, Dec 16, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Hillsborough River Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., the department received a report of a body seen floating in the river near the 6600 block of N. Riviera Manor Dr.

The TPD Marine Unit found the body of a man from the water just before 4 p.m.

According to preliminary findings, it does not seem like foul play was a result, however, the results of the medical examiner's report are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

