Police: 2 people injured, hospitalized after shooting on Dale Mabry in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are investigating a shooting on Dale Mabry Highway that left two people injured Thursday night.

Police said early investigation efforts showed a fight occurred between two people in separate vehicles on the 1700 block of N Dale Mabry Highway just before 9 p.m. TPD said the fight led to an exchange of gunfire and the second vehicle leaving the scene southbound on Dale Mabry.

When officers arrived, they said they found two adult men with gunshot wounds. The victims who remained on the scene were transported to a local hospital.

According to police, officers are still investigating the events that led up to the shooting. Police said the incident appears to be targeted and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 or send a tip to TIP411. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.