Plant City's Wish Farms donates thousands of pounds of berries to Feeding Tampa Bay

PLANT CITY, Fla. — This is a berry big month for Feeding Tampa Bay.

The nonprofit servicing more than 1 million food-insecure families is teaming with ABC Action News for "Food for Families" to raise money and awareness so no one is left behind in the fight against hunger.

Plus, with blueberry-picking season approaching peak harvest, Feeding Tampa Bay knows it's about to get a whole lot of donated produce from their friends at Wish Farms in Plant City.

No, like a LOT of produce.

"Since 2022, we're very proud to say we've donated over 300,000 pounds of berries to area food banks, specifically Feeding Tampa Bay," said Nick Wishnatzki, a fourth-generation berry farmer at Wish Farms.

Wish Farms, which is also famous for its strawberries, ships fruit all over the world — and yet, they still have an abundance of food to donate locally.

Wishnatzki added, "Our tagline that we try to live by is 'Feel God, Eat Berries, Make a Difference.'"

Wish Farms also hosts an annual "Pixie Rock" benefit concert for Feeding Tampa Bay and other local charities.