Plant City's RVR Rescue sees influx of starving, surrendered horses

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As inflation keeps its chokehold on household budgets, many people have to give away their animals, saying they can no longer afford them.

It turns out it isn't just dogs and cats being surrendered, but horses too.

ABC Action News found out that RVR Horse Rescue in Plant City is seeing an influx of starving horses, taking in the animals to care for them. Unfortunately, some horses have suffered neglect, abuse, or injury.

Julie Dennis, the Vice President of RVR Horse Rescue, says they're doing their best to help the horses in need.

"We are kind of like a horse hospital. We take in horses that are injured, needing some form of rehabilitation," she explained.

One of the horses is named Moon and Dennis says he was emaciated when he first came to RVR Horse Rescue.

"He was part of a neglect case, but he also has a medical condition. He has a cleft palette that he was born with," she added.

Currently, RVR Horse Rescue is at capacity.

Though their primary focus is on horses needing rehabilitation, Dennis tells ABC Action News they are seeing more owners surrender their beloved animals.

"We have an influx of calls that are coming in. Due to inflation, families are struggling with feeding their horses. Getting regular care for horses. Those that have job loss," she elaborated.

Dennis adds the price of hay has doubled. For those who surrender their horses, she says it's usually their last resort, so they can keep their families afloat.

RVR's Angel program is helping desperate owners provide for their animals.

"Families that are struggling paycheck to paycheck, so until they're back on their feet, we've been able to supply some hay and feed to their families," she added.

Yet, the rescue's budget is also limited.

"We live off of our donations. Nobody gets paid here. Every person on this property is a volunteer," elaborated Shawn Jayroe, the President & Founder of RVR Horse Rescue.

They have created a rehoming network but need volunteers and fosters, as the sheer number of surrendered horses has overloaded the rescue.

"We get these calls that come in and we wish we could help every single person," Dennis said with emotion.

RVR Horse Rescue is 100% volunteer run and they are asking people to adopt a horse or come volunteer at the rescue. Joyroe said they are always in need of donations.