Plant City's Dinosaur World is fun for the whole family

PLANT CITY, Fla. — For 24 years, dinosaurs have lined I-4 in Plant City.

Entering Dinosaur World will make you feel like you're entering Jurassic Park but the park is fun for the whole family.

It's geared for kids under 12

Take a peaceful walk throughout Dinosaur World and you'll get a look at Velociraptors and T-Rex.

The park is self-guided, stay as little or long as you like. They have more than 200 life-size model dinosaurs all throughout their 20-acres. As well as animatronic dinosaurs and a playground for the kids.

"So aside from all of the dinosaurs, we do have different activities. One is our excavation past which is panning for minerals and gems and then our fossil dig digging for three fossils in the sand," Sabrina Cotton, Gift Shop Manager at Dinosaur World said. "Our most popular dinosaurs though, are definitely the T-Rex behind us. And then our first one as you walk in the Acrocanthosaurus, the big gray dinosaur. He's a hit."

Dinosaur World paused their shows due to COVID-19 but is working to bring them back soon.

