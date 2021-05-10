Plant City teens sell flowers and produce at popular roadside stand in front of Tomlin Middle School

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Middle school students in Plant City are turning their top-notch farming skills into a bustling business.

Students at Tomlin Middle School operate a roadside stand in front of the school every Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Located at the corner of U.S. Hwy 92 and North Edwards Street, this popular Friday market is stocked and operated by the school's award-winning FFA students.

"We get nothing but good reviews, sir!" says 8th-grader Jaden Ausburn.

The market is currently selling gladiolus and zinnias, plus kale, lettuce, garlic and more. All the producer is grown and harvested by the students on the property.

The market opened just before quarantines a year ago, and has become a major source of uplift in the Plant City community. The prices are some of the lowest you'll find in the Tampa Bay area.

Cash is the only accepted payment at the market.