Plant City ranch owner worries rezoning will hurt wildlife

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Owners of Rain Frog Ranch in Plant City are concerned about people running a business on land that's zoned for agriculture.

The county said the company got a code violation and then applied for rezoning. If the request is approved, it would allow them to legally run their business.

The issue will go to a vote, but the owners of Rain Frog Ranch said if this moves forward, it will put the wildlife at risk.

“It’s what was set up to protect us, protect our community, and protect our wildlife,” Gretchen Hoke said.

The board is preparing to vote on whether the land can be rezoned so this business can operate legally. The vote is in a few weeks, but Hoke wants to show the community the beauty that exists in her backyard.

“I want other people to know how beautiful wild Florida is and that we can coexist if we abide by the laws that were set up to protect our community,” Hoke said.

She has lived there for 44 years and said there are countless animals that call the area home.

“Not to mention the path of the panther, the actual panther that is critically endangered, comes through here. I’ve seen it my entire life. I want my children to see it,” Hoke said.

She explained because business brings in more foot traffic and heavy machinery, she thinks it puts the animals at risk.

“They immediately put up a 7,000-volt fence and parked equipment on gopher tortoise burrows that are now covered, and it completely cut off the wildlife,” Hoke said.

We reached out to Everglades Equipment Company, but they declined an interview. The county said the owners filed a rezoning application to have the zoning changed to permit sales, rental, and service of farm equipment.

County Commissioner Michael Owen is the commissioner for this area. I reached out to him, but because this goes up for a vote, he can't discuss it ahead of time.

The rezoning application will be considered by the board on November 7. If it's approved, the county said the owners of Everglade Equipment will still need to permit the site for their intended use in order to bring it to compliance.