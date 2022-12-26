Watch Now
Plant City police officer relieved of duties after suspicions of DUI on Christmas Eve

Plant City Police car
Posted at 10:49 AM, Dec 26, 2022
PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Plant City police officer was relieved of his duties after being suspected of driving while intoxicated on Saturday.

The Plant City Police Department said that on Dec. 24, Gregory Nelsen was driving his assigned police car to an extra-duty job when he veered off the road and into a ditch at Riverview Drive and Van Fleet Road. He was uninjured.

When deputies from Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrived, Plant City PD said they suspected Nelsen was driving under the influence and arrested him around 5:04 p.m.

Nelsen was relieved of his duties at Plant City PD, where he had been an officer since Oct. 2019. Plant City PD said that he will be on administrative leave during the investigation of the incident.

