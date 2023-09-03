Plant City Police looking for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department (PCPD) is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a man.

PCPD received a 911 call regarding a person lying on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, a man was found with injuries. Plant City Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation by the PCPD Traffic Homicide Unit discovered that the incident resulted from a hit-and-run.

Police are now attempting to locate a 2011-2017 Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage.

Police said the bumper may have parts missing from it or missing entirely. There also may be damage to the left headlight area, as well as damage to the windshield.

The color of the vehicle is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCPD at (813) 757-9200.