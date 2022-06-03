Plant City native adds unique business to downtown with soaps and lotions

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A small family-owned business is finding its mark in downtown Plant City.

TubTreats Bath and Body is full of locally made items from soaps and lotions to candles, and they come in dozens of scents.

Debra Flowers is celebrating her fourth year of having a brick-and-mortar store. She quit her 29-year-career as a hairdresser and set out to find something new.

"Downtown has just been so great. So welcoming. Everybody has really worked together. It's revitalizing, it's just coming," Flowers said. "It's just kind of coming into its own and so many new businesses coming in and niche type businesses that make it really fun for a day."

TubTreats will also make gift baskets for the holidays, like Father's Day (yes, they sell men's products, too!), birthdays and teacher appreciation.

"We just want everybody else to come and visit and see how great our little town is," said Flowers.

Click here to find out more about TubTreats and see their products.