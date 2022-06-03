Plant City Mercantile brings in love of things both old and new

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Located in an old Fertilizer and Seed store in downtown Plant City is The Mercantile.

An old, large brick building that's now been re-purposed.

"The Mercantile is a curated vintage antique shop. And we have furniture, we have jewelry, we have little onesies for kids. And we have all kinds of things. It's a very wide assortment. And this is our eighth year here, amazingly enough," said owner David Schultz.

It is truly a mix of old and new from hand-crafted items to antiques.

Schultz is the owner of a popular flea market in Massachusetts, Brimfield Barn. His family is no stranger to finding quality antiques and handmade items.

"Well, the vendors find a lot, of course, but then my wife and I do estates. We'll buy from estates, we'll buy from flea markets, we'll buy off the street, people bring in stuff off the street. It's a never-ending process," said Schultz.

There are also 25 vendors that have set up shop here, too.

"Well, the building when I first walked in, over four years ago, I was in awe of how awesome it was. It was just a big, beautiful old building. And I love old antique stuff. So I had talked to Dave about, you know, renting a booth here. And I felt privileged that he let me rent a booth here," explained vendor Janice Bodley.

Another vendor, Jessica Jimenez said, "Like when you walk into this building, you're just in awe. It's like, how much work they've done to it. But the fact that it's over 100 years old, and it's in such beautiful condition. And it's thanks to David and Pat, the owners, and everything in here is just curated just so beautiful."

The Mercantile is also expanding. Right now, they have 10,000 sq. ft. downstairs and they are working to expand upstairs.

Once complete, upstairs will add an additional 8,000 sq. ft. It will feature a studio space for workshops, a fabric station and more antiques and uniques.

You can see more the Mercantile has to offer by clicking here.