Pirates deliver beads, sunny weather during annual Tampa invasion

TAMPA, Fla. — On a week that brought snow to Northwest Florida and near-freezing temps to Tampa Bay, Kim and Dave Kwolek were a little nervous about this year’s Gasparilla Parade.

“We were,” Kim said. “Definitely were. We dressed for it on the just in case.”

But as it turns out, pirates brought more than just beads and revelry as they invaded Tampa. They also brought blue skies and sunshine.

“It’s just beautiful out here,” Dave added. “It’s comfortable. Not too hot. Beautiful weather. We’re happy.”

Of course, not every pirate was too worried about the weather. Ryan Euhas, a Gasparilla veteran, has seen it all.

“We just dress according to whatever the weather provides. Been through every flavor of Gasparilla: rain, heat, wind,” he said.

But even he admits Saturday afternoon’s weather was a gift.

For Rachel Slowey, it made enjoying this beloved Tampa tradition that much better.

“My favorite part is the community of everybody coming together and surrendering the booty. Getting together and not letting Jose Gaspar take control of our city,” she said.

No ‘shiver me timbers’ at this year’s Gasparilla. Just blue skies, sunshine, and a swashbuckling time.