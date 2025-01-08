Pioneer Medical Group to hold free Tampa health fair this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — A free health fair this weekend in Tampa hopes to get those who are in need of medical help taken care of.

The non-profit Pioneer Medical Group is hosting this yearly event where people can get medical and dental care and more.

The main goal of this annual event is not just one-day help but connecting these patients with resources to make sure their daily needs are also met.

"People walking in, they have not taken showers or a haircut for years. Making sure that they get showers, they get haircuts, they get new clothing. They walk into a doctor's tent to be seen by a doctor, to a podiatrist, to a pain specialist, and even beyond going to housing and connecting them with the county, insurances. I think that is the difference that we are making," said Dr. Ilfran Ali with Pioneer Medical Group.

Pioneer Medical Group

"Not only are they going to be seen there and get healthcare, dental care, podiatry, mammograms, there will also be pathways for follow up, so it's not just one day, one and done," said Ano Kashumba with Pioneer Medical Group.

There is no registration required, and it is first come, first serve.

The event is this Saturday at Water Works Park in Tampa at 8 a.m.

To learn more about this event, click here.