PHOTOS: It's a Good Morning to be in Ybor

Gasparilla festival in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida 1966. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.

Nostalgia market area in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida. 1975. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.

Couple taking photographs in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida 1979. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.

Costumed participants of the Gasparilla festival - Tampa, Florida 1960. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.

Columbia Spanish Restaurant - Tampa, Florida 1938. Postcard collection. Florida Memory.

Columbia Restaurant entertainment - Ybor City, Florida. 1973. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.

Close-up view showing historical reenactment of the Ybor City invasion during the Gasparilla Carnival in Tampa. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.

Close-up view of the Ybor Square sign in Tampa circa 1969. Florida. - Department of Commerce. Florida Memory.



Cigar rolling at Ybor Square factory in Ybor City circa 1979. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory

Children from the Gasparilla festival children's parade - Tampa, Florida. Photographed on February 12, 1949. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.

Children carrying loaves of bread in Ybor City. Ozzie Sweet. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.

Centro Espanol de Tampa casino theatre in Ybor City. Photographed September 24, 1947. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory

Centro Espanol in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida circa 1914 Florida Memory

Centro Asturiano in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida 1947 Florida Memory

Burgert's Studio - Tampa, Florida circa 1919 Florida Memory

7th Avenue, Ybor City - Tampa, Florida circa 1920 General collection Florida Memory

A family takes pictures in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida circa 1966 Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory

A parade in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida circa 1910. Burgert Brothers, reference collection Florida Memory.



Area in front of Ybor City State Park - Tampa, Florida circa 1970 Florida. - Division of Recreation and Parks via Florida Memory

