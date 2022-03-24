Watch
PHOTOS: It's a Good Morning to be in Ybor

Gasparilla festival in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida 1966.Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.
Nostalgia market area in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida. 1975.Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.
Couple taking photographs in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida 1979.Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.
Costumed participants of the Gasparilla festival - Tampa, Florida 1960.Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.
Columbia Spanish Restaurant - Tampa, Florida 1938.Photo by: Postcard collection. Florida Memory.
Columbia Restaurant entertainment - Ybor City, Florida. 1973.Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.
Close-up view showing historical reenactment of the Ybor City invasion during the Gasparilla Carnival in Tampa.Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.
Close-up view of the Ybor Square sign in Tampa circa 1969.Photo by: Florida. - Department of Commerce. Florida Memory.
Cigar rolling at Ybor Square factory in Ybor City circa 1979.Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory
Children from the Gasparilla festival children's parade - Tampa, Florida. Photographed on February 12, 1949.Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.
Children carrying loaves of bread in Ybor City.Photo by: Ozzie Sweet. Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory.
Centro Espanol de Tampa casino theatre in Ybor City. Photographed September 24, 1947.Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory
Centro Espanol in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida circa 1914Photo by: Florida Memory
Centro Asturiano in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida 1947Photo by: Florida Memory
Burgert's Studio - Tampa, Florida circa 1919Photo by: Florida Memory
7th Avenue, Ybor City - Tampa, Florida circa 1920Photo by: General collection Florida Memory
A family takes pictures in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida circa 1966Photo by: Department of Commerce collection Florida Memory
A parade in Ybor City - Tampa, Florida circa 1910.Photo by: Burgert Brothers, reference collection Florida Memory.
Area in front of Ybor City State Park - Tampa, Florida circa 1970Photo by: Florida. - Division of Recreation and Parks via Florida Memory

