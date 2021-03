Photos: Historic Plant City

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society , 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.

The home of James Laurens Young 1915, a SunTrust bank now sits at this location

Plant City Photo Archives