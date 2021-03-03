Photos: Historic Plant City

Plant City town markerPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Plant City Union StationPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
M.S. Herring StorePhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Hillsborough State Bank BldgPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Haines Street home, now Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Plant City High School, 1914Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
PCHS class of 1912Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Francis Wordehoff Class First Methodist Church P.C., 1933Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Reynolds St., looking WestPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Wells Building, built in 1904Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Veggie trainPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
N. Collins Street, Plant City 1910Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Henry Bradley PlantPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
First United Methodist Church Plant City, FLPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
Berry pickersPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
The home of James Laurens Young 1915, a SunTrust bank now sits at this locationPhoto by: Plant City Photo Archives
