Photos: Historic Plant City

Plant City town marker

Plant City Union Station

M.S. Herring Store

Hillsborough State Bank Bldg

Haines Street home, now Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Plant City High School, 1914

PCHS class of 1912

Francis Wordehoff Class First Methodist Church P.C., 1933

Reynolds St., looking West

Wells Building, built in 1904

Veggie train

N. Collins Street, Plant City 1910

Henry Bradley Plant

First United Methodist Church Plant City, FL

Berry pickers

The home of James Laurens Young 1915, a SunTrust bank now sits at this location Plant City Photo Archives

