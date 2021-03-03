Menu

Watch
CommunityAround Town

Photos: Historic Plant City

  • Plant City town marker
    Plant City town markerPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • Plant City Union Station
    Plant City Union StationPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • M.S. Herring Store.bmp
    M.S. Herring StorePhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • Hillsborough State Bank Bldg..bmp
    Hillsborough State Bank BldgPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • Haines Street Home NOW Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. .bmp
    Haines Street home, now Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • 1914 Plant City High School.bmp
    Plant City High School, 1914Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • 34-PCHS class of 1912 Old downtown high school.bmp
    PCHS class of 1912Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • 31-Francis Wordehoff Class First Methodist Church P.C, Fl 1933.bmp
    Francis Wordehoff Class First Methodist Church P.C., 1933Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • 24-1894 Reynolds St. Looking West.bmp
    Reynolds St., looking WestPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • Wells Building built 1904.bmp
    Wells Building, built in 1904Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • VEGGIE TRAIN.jpg
    Veggie trainPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • PLANT CITY DOWNTOWN COLLINS STREET 1910.jpg
    N. Collins Street, Plant City 1910Photo by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • Plant, Henry Bradley #2.bmp
    Henry Bradley PlantPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH PLANT CITY FL.jpg
    First United Methodist Church Plant City, FLPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • Berry-Pickers-Plant-City,-Florida.jpg
    Berry pickersPhoto by: From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
  • James Laurens Young home 1915.jpeg
    The home of James Laurens Young 1915, a SunTrust bank now sits at this locationPhoto by: Plant City Photo Archives

    • Photos: Historic Plant City

    • Plant City town marker
    • Plant City Union Station
    • M.S. Herring Store.bmp
    • Hillsborough State Bank Bldg..bmp
    • Haines Street Home NOW Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. .bmp
    • 1914 Plant City High School.bmp
    • 34-PCHS class of 1912 Old downtown high school.bmp
    • 31-Francis Wordehoff Class First Methodist Church P.C, Fl 1933.bmp
    • 24-1894 Reynolds St. Looking West.bmp
    • Wells Building built 1904.bmp
    • VEGGIE TRAIN.jpg
    • PLANT CITY DOWNTOWN COLLINS STREET 1910.jpg
    • Plant, Henry Bradley #2.bmp
    • FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH PLANT CITY FL.jpg
    • Berry-Pickers-Plant-City,-Florida.jpg
    • James Laurens Young home 1915.jpeg

    Share

    Plant City town markerFrom the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Plant City Union StationFrom the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    M.S. Herring StoreFrom the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Hillsborough State Bank BldgFrom the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Haines Street home, now Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Plant City High School, 1914From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    PCHS class of 1912From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Francis Wordehoff Class First Methodist Church P.C., 1933From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Reynolds St., looking WestFrom the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Wells Building, built in 1904From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Veggie trainFrom the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    N. Collins Street, Plant City 1910From the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Henry Bradley PlantFrom the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    First United Methodist Church Plant City, FLFrom the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    Berry pickersFrom the historic photograph collection of the Quintilla Geer Bruton Archives Center of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, 1914 Plant City High School Community Center, 605 N. Collins Street, Plant City FL 33563.
    The home of James Laurens Young 1915, a SunTrust bank now sits at this locationPlant City Photo Archives
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next