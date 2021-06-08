Pet Resource Center in desperate need of foster parents for kittens

The Pet Resource Center is in full “kitten season" mode and says it is in desperate need of pet foster parents, particularly for kittens.

The concept is pretty much like it sounds; someone keeps a pet from the shelter for a few weeks. In the case of kittens, it’s often more work than it sounds because they sometimes need to be fed with a bottle or dropper if they’re very young, the shelter says.

The benefits are huge for the pet: They aren’t kept in the stressful shelter environment, any behavioral notes from the foster parent are invaluable in helping with adoption, and the pets often are adopted from people who know the pet foster parents.

The shelter helps newbie parents with instructions, etc., so they know what they’re doing.

Right now the Pet Resource Center is at nearly double its cat capacity at the shelter because it’s kitten season.

If you are interested in being a pet foster parent, the Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd.