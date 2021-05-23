People from all over the country celebrate Tampa Pride during annual parade

TAMPA, Fla. — From the Tampa Pride Parade to Pride Night, the celebrations continued well into Saturday evening throughout the city of Tampa.

It was the first pride parade in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the city planned for around 60,000 people for the celebration.

“It’s been a whole year we haven’t been able to come out and celebrate who we are and the diversity of our community, so this is fantastic,” one man said during the parade.

Tens of thousands of people were finally able to let their hair down, take their masks off, and celebrate.

“Like, I almost cried. It’s incredible,” said Rodrigo Prats.

It was a community of people from all different walks of life.

“It’s really for everyone. You don’t have to be in the community,” said Isaac Villafane.

And there were also people there from all different parts of the country, getting to see how Tampa celebrates pride.

“Oh I will definitely be back. It’s so welcoming and so loving, it’s like a big family,” said Brooklynn Martin.

The parade ended around 6 p.m. Saturday evening, then Pride Night began immediately afterward with live music and entertainment from local artists.

