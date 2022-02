PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that has I-4 shut down at Thonotosassa Road in Plant City.

According to troopers, a pedestrian walking on the interstate was killed after they were hit by several vehicles.

The deadly crash has had all the eastbound lanes closed since early Tuesday morning. FHP said motorists should expect further delays and find alternate routes.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.