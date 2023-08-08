TPD: Man expected to survive after being hit by car near St. Joseph Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — A pedestrian suffered "significant injuries" but is expected to survive after being hit by a car near St. Joseph Hospital, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

At 7:30 p.m., near the intersection of North Gomez Avenue and West M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard in front of St. Joseph Hospital, a vehicle hit a man and then fled the scene.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Samuel Gavin Leppert, traveled a short distance and pulled into the hospital's parking lot. Leppert then abandoned the vehicle and fled the parking lot on foot.

The man Leppert hit was transported to the hospital after lifesaving measures were performed.

TPD brought in the K-9 unit and is looking for the suspect, who is not a threat to the community at this time.

The intersection where the incident occurred is currently closed and is expected to remain closed until TPD's investigation concludes.