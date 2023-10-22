Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by pickup truck

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pedestrian is suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Saturday night.

A Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling eastbound on SR 574, west of Lindsey Road when the truck struck a pedestrian.

Following the crash, the driver drove away from the scene only to return to it two hours later.

FHP Troopers later arrested the driver, identified as 27-year-old Mauro Alfanso Caalmaez of Plant City, for leaving the crash scene with serious injury and driving with no license.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.