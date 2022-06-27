Pedestrian killed after being hit by possibly 2 vehicles in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by possibly two vehicles in Temple Terrace Monday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

HCSO said the pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was hit just after 5 a.m. on Morris Bridge Road near the intersection of Tampa Oaks Boulevard.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver of the "unknown make and model vehicle" drove away.

HCSO said during their investigation they learned that a second "unknown make and model vehicle, possibly gray or silver in color" hit the pedestrian.

Another driver saw the pedestrian's body on the road and called 911 to report it.

"While our detectives continue to review surveillance video to seek justice for this victim and their family, I want to remind all drivers, that it is a felony offense to leave the scene of a crash with injuries, whether you are at fault or not," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Please do the right thing and call law enforcement if you find yourself in a situation like that. It's legally, and morally, the right thing to do."

If you have any information related to the crash, you are urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).