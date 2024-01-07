Pedestrian hit, killed in Tampa

A man was hit and killed in Tampa by a vehicle Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Tampa Police Department was investigating the fatal crash at East Busch Boulevard and North 50th Street at about 8:26 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene where they discovered the adult male victim. Lifesaving measures were performed before the victim was to a local hospital. However, he died from his injuries.

The intersection of East Busch Boulevard and North 50th Street is currently closed in all four directions and is expected to remain closed until approximately 10:30 a.m., police officials said. Drivers are asked to find an alternative route.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.