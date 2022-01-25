Pedestrian hit, killed in Plant City along SR 60: FHP

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A portion of State Road 60 is closed in Plant City after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said shortly before 7 p.m. they received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of S.R. 60 and Turkey Creek Road.

The pedestrian, per FHP, died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released.

At this time, all eastbound lanes of S.R. 60 are closed.

It is unknown if the vehicle stayed at the scene after hitting the pedestrian.