Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Pedestrian hit, killed in Plant City along SR 60: FHP

All eastbound lanes of SR 60 closed at Turkey Creek Rd
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Covering Hillsborough County
Posted at 8:39 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 20:39:02-05

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A portion of State Road 60 is closed in Plant City after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said shortly before 7 p.m. they received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of S.R. 60 and Turkey Creek Road.

The pedestrian, per FHP, died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released.

At this time, all eastbound lanes of S.R. 60 are closed.

It is unknown if the vehicle stayed at the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!