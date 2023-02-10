Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Plant City Fire (PCF) responded to a pedestrian being fatally struck by a train on Friday evening around 5 p.m.

According to the Plant City Police Department (PCPD), an adult woman, who has not yet been identified, attempted to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street when she was struck and killed by a westbound Amtrak train.

Maryland Avenue is closed from Baker Street to Church Street.

The accident happened next to Marshall Middle School in Plant City.

At this time, no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. ABC Action News will provide more details as they become available.