Pedestrian dies after crash in Tampa on Ashley Drive

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in Tampa. Police say an accident happened before 6 p.m. tonight at North Ashley Drive and East Whiting Street.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital after the accident was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police have not released additional details about how the crash happened or any additional details.

This is a developing story.


