Menu

Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Pedestrian dies after crash in Tampa on Ashley Drive

items.[0].image.alt
John Pellizzari
Tampa Fatal Auto Ped Ashley and Whiting 3.jpg
Tampa Fatal Accident on Ashley Dr.jpg
Posted at 9:59 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 22:06:58-05

A PEDESTRIAN WAS HIT BY A CAR AND KILLED IN TAMPA. POLICE SAY AN ACCIDENT HAPPENED BEFORE 6 P.M. TONIGHT AT NORTH ASHLEY DRIVE AND EAST WHITING STREET. — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in Tampa. Police say an accident happened before 6 p.m. tonight at North Ashley Drive and East Whiting Street.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital after the accident was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police have not released additional details about how the crash happened or any additional details.

This is a developing story. Refresh browser at abcactionnews.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin