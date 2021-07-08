Peach Truck Tour rolls into Tampa

LUTZ, Fla — Georgia is known as the peach state, but this month they are sharing their favorite fruit with their neighbors to the south.

The Peach Truck Tour has officially rolled into Florida and the Tampa Bay Area.

More than 200 households came out to the Tampa Premium Outlets as the bright orange big rig pulled into the parking lot.

“It started out with a couple of stands in Nashville and a couple of U-Hauls around Tennessee and now we do 34 states with a semi truck,” said representative Reese Harper.

Hundreds of crates are delivered each day, across the state, straight from the groves of Fort Valley Georgia into the arms of Tampa Bay residents.

“I think these are much better, more ripe and freshly picked,” said Jeff Patet, comparing the peaches to those you would buy in the grocery store.

Many of these customers return every summer, in some cases buying enough peaches to last them the entire year.

“I’m going to make pies, I’m going to make peach breads, and anything else I can do with the peaches and freeze it,” said Nayda Stern.

These folks say it’s the most unique and fun way to bring home a fruit.

“I love peaches,” said Susan Cohen.

If the crates are too heavy to lift the staff of peach truck workers are more than happy to carry them right to your car. One thing is for sure, no peach is ever left behind.