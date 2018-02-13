PCSO: unknown suspect behind three armed robberies in as many days

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed suspect who robbed three stores in as many days.

Surveillance video shows him entering the Citgo Gas Station, 29741 State Road 54 in Wesley Chapel, around 9 p.m. Thursday armed with a black and silver handgun demanding cash.

The man was wearing all black clothing and carrying a brown bag or purse, according to investigators.

On the same night, February 8, the unknown white male entered the Best Western Hotel on Oakley Boulevard in Wesley Chapel, only an hour and a half later.

The man fired a shot near the victim, who was not hit, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

The unknown suspect got away in a dark colored, 4-door vehicle.

According to PCSO, the armed man walked into a Metro PCS in Zephyrhills two days later, threatening an employee at gunpoint.

The man fired a gunshot in the store.

Detectives say the unknown suspect was last seen wearing a pair of Nike shoes with a white logo and white trim on the bottom.

He's described as a white man, 5'06" - 5'10" in his 20's to early 30's. The unknown suspect possibly has a colored tattoo on the rear, left side of his neck.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, 1-800-873-TIPS, is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading an arrest.