Passenger wasn't wearing a seatbelt in deadly Hillsborough crash, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — One person died in a crash near the Big Bend Road exit on I-75 Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said a 2010 Infiniti G37 was traveling north on I-75 in the outside lane alongside a 2014 Chevy Volt in the center lane around 6:48 p.m.

When both vehicles approached the Big Bend Road exit, the Infiniti moved onto the outside shoulder in an attempt to pass another vehicle and drove ahead of the Chevy to the inside lane before cutting back into the Chevy's path. The Infiniti's right rear then hit the left front of the Chevy.

The vehicles then turned around before coming to a final rest along the outside shoulder. The Infiniti hit a traffic sign during the crash.

A passenger in the Infiniti, a 40-year-old man, was killed during the crash. The driver, a 45-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. Neither man was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Chevy, a 34-year-old woman, was uninjured.

FHP added that the occupants of the Infiniti are suspected of racing a white or cream-colored Dodge Charger just prior to the crash.