Part of Gandy Boulevard still closed as cleanup continues after fuel leak

WB Gandy closed from Westshore Blvd
Tampa Police
Posted at 5:52 AM, Feb 02, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said part of Gandy Boulevard is still closed Wednesday morning as crews continue to clean up an aviation fuel leak.

On Tuesday, a semi carrying aviation fuel, not jet fuel, overturned at the intersection of Westshore Boulevard and Gandy shortly before noon.

Tampa Police said westbound Gandy remains closed from Westshore Boulevard. There is no access to the Gandy Bridge from the lower Gandy Boulevard westbound lanes but access remains open for the elevated lanes.

It's unclear at this time how long it will be closed.

Traffic Anchor Sarah Phinney says drivers can access the Gandy Bridge westbound by using side streets south of Gandy (Bridge Street), but during the morning rush, it would be best to use the Howard Frankland Bridge to get into St. Pete.

On Tuesday, the overturned truck and subsequent fuel shut down Gandy for several hours from Pinellas County in both directions along with the connector between the bridge and the Selmon Expressway. The Selmon Expressway reopened shortly after 6 p.m. and Gandy Bridge shortly after 7 p.m.

