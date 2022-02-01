Overturned fuel tanker, leak closes eastbound Gandy Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the eastbound Gandy Bridge is closed to traffic because of a fuel leak from an overturned semi.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the fuel truck overturned at the intersection of Westshore Boulevard and Gandy. Gandy is shut down between Manhattan Avenue and the bridge.

The Tampa Police Department is advising motorists to avoid South Tampa. The department said is shut down from Pinellas County in both directions along with the connector between the bridge and the Selmon Expressway.

The Selmon Expressway is closed from the connector to downtown. The only open portion of the Selmon Expressway is between Downtown and Brandon.

Authorities say the closures are all expected to last for several hours.