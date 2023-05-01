Panitas Bakery & Bistro in West Tampa serves growing Venezuelan community

WEST TAMPA, Fla — In Venezuela, "panitas" means friends.

In West Tampa, Panitas means authentic Venezuelan cuisine—including arepas llaneras—made in a family-run scratch kitchen.

Panitas Bakery & Bistro is a relatively new addition to the thriving West Tampa food scene.

Owned by young couple Vanessa Chacon and Nelson Vargas, who learned their culinary chops in Miami, Panitas excels at breakfast, lunch and dinner, all of which can be had for under $10 a plate.

The must-order? Arepas llaneras are griddled corn cakes stuffed with shredded beef, white cheese, avocado and tomato. They are $8.50 each.

As well as serving Tampa Bay's growing Venezuelan community with dine-in, take-out and catering, Panitas has developed a loving bond with the area, which embraced them immediately.

"With a family-run restaurant like ours, I think it's important to be in a community like West Tampa, that loving welcoming feeling," said Nelson, currently deployed in Kuwait with the U.S. Air Force.

For more on Panitas Bakery & Bistro, go here.