Overnight Shooting in St. Pete Sends Three People to the Hospital

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Police are still looking for the suspect in a St. Pete Shooting that sent three people to the hospital. According to police, early Sunday morning, a car drove into the parking lot at Jet Jackson Recreation Center in South St. Pete and fired shots into a group of about 40 young people. This happened just before 4 a.m.

Three people, ages 18-23, were injured and taken to the hospital. Sunday afternoon, police told ABC Action News all three victims are stable.

“You can imagine what a serious situation this was when you have a crowd of people and someone comes up and starts firing shots into the crowd. We are thankful all three are still alive and that more people weren’t injured,” Yolanda Fernandez with St. Pete Police said.

Mishaeal Jameison lives down the street from where the shooting happened. He said he heard the whole thing.

“Then it got silent and then a whole bunch of gunshots just round after round. It sounded like it stopped for a minute, then started back up again,” Jameison said.

Jameison explained gunshots are not an uncommon sound in his neighborhood.

“In the past eight months, I heard gunshots like at least two times a week. So it's a normal thing; it doesn’t bother me,” Jameison said.

He did say Sunday's shooting sounded like more gunshots than usual.

Police are still working to determine the number of shots fired. The suspect is still at large. If you have any information, call St. Pete Police at 727-893-7780 or text your tip to TIP411.