Original Rosie the Riveter inspiring women in Tampa Bay

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — When you think of Rosie the Riveter, the first thing to come to mind might be the poke-dot bandana, the flexed arm or the slogan, ‘we can do it.’ However, Rosie is so much more, representing hundreds of thousands of real women who went to work during World War II to support our country.

There were plenty of Rosie the Riveter fans at the Regent in Riverview this month, but only one woman at the venue was the real deal, 96-year-old Mae Krier.

“Every man, woman and child just dropped everything to protect our country; we did whatever it took,” said Krier.

In 1943, at just 17 years old, Mae left her home in North Dakota and moved to Seattle to make rivets for Boeing B-17 Bombers used in the war.

“Up until 1941, it was a man’s world, they didn’t realize how capable American women were and we certainly showed them,” said Krier.

There was plenty of arm flexing from women who traveled across Tampa Bay, many of them military veterans, who just wanted to shake Krier's hand and say thanks.

“This woman was a trailblazer, she was a trendsetter, she definitely made a difference in all the women I know and the opportunities it led for us,” said veteran Kim Siewert.

“We handed that ball to these women and these women are doing it. I’m just so proud of them; it’s amazing what the women have been able to do,” said Krier.

Krier, who now lives in Pennsylvania, was invited to speak on behalf of David Winters and the non-profit, Black Dagger Military Hunt Club. They provide support for active and retired military and their families.

“At age 96 now, she is still giving back, trying to make America better each day she wakes up and that's why we just want her story to be told,” said Winters, president of the Black Dagger Military Hunt Club.

Eighty years later, Rosie continues to evolve; you can now call her Rosie the Rocketeer.

This year NASA asked her to sew a Rosie bandana to be sent to the International Space Station as part of a test mission.

Krier said her biggest accomplishment was convincing congress to award the Congressional Gold Medal to all the Rosies out there who joined the workforce during World War II.

“Our congressman called me and he said, ‘Mae, do you realize how hard it is to get a bill passed in Washington,’ he said, you did it. I didn’t do it by myself; you have to have a lot of support,” said Krier.

I guess you could say Rosie is as strong as ever.

“I just smile, I love it because they know who I am and they know what we stand for,” said Krier.