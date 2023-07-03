Operation Helping Hand looking out for our military heroes

TAMPA, Fla. — For many of us, Fourth of July means pool parties, fireworks and barbecues. But we can’t forget about the men and women at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital who sacrificed everything for our freedom.

Airman Houston Thomas believes every therapy session is one pedal closer to regaining his mobility. He was given a 10% chance to walk again after suffering a spinal cord injury while on duty.

“There’s a chance, and I’ll fight until they say there is no chance, and then I’ll fight some more,” said Thomas.

In order for Thomas to give it everything he’s got, he’s had to rely on others for help, like Jim Griffin and Operation Helping Hand.

“We feel it’s not anything special. It’s the least we can do,” said Griffin.

Since 2004 the nonprofit has donated more than $2 million worth of equipment, supplies and services to the hospital, its patients and their families.

“And we have the capability to deliver it now, and some of these might take six months—you never know, it’s bureaucracy,” said Griffin.

“Operation Helping Hand doesn’t ask questions. They say, 'If it’s going to our men and women that have provided so much for our country, absolutely let's make it work,'” said therapist Marina Leander.

Leander said the organization expedites the process for patients to succeed.

“We all have a priority list, something that we could utilize but we don’t have right now, and Operation Helping Hand has filled those gaps so quickly,” said Leander.

Most recently, the hospital received new video game consoles, which may not seem like a priority until you see how Thomas plays the games.

“My kids live in San Antonio, and I play their favorite game with them—Minecraft—and so to them, when they see my little Minecraft character jumping around, they think I’m right next to them. So it really helps with closing the gap between kids and families,” said Thomas.

From board games to musical instruments to art supplies, Operation Helping Hand understands therapy comes in all different forms, and no hero should ever be denied.

“As long as it goes to the wounded and injured and their families at the James A. Haley Hospital, it’s approved,” said Griffin.

For more information, click here.