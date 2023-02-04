Operation Code Vet helps 84-year-old veteran get new home after 2020 house fire

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — In March 2020, Jerry and Tina Wooten, both in their 80s, fell on hard times when their Brandon home was destroyed in a fire that started in their neighbor’s shed.

WFTS

The Wootens didn’t have home insurance and the charred remains stood on the property because they didn’t have the money to tear it down.

That's when Operation Code Vet came in to help. Thanks to volunteers and donations, they were able to rebuild the entire home at no cost to the Wootens.

WFTS

Nearly two years after the fire, the couple was able to see their new home for the first time.

"There’s no word to express our appreciation; it's just beyond words," said Jerry Wooten, a U.S. Air Force veteran.

WFTS

Operation Code Vet is part of Hillsborough County Code Enforcement. Instead of fining the veterans for code violations due to property issues, they get volunteers and materials to fix the problems. They say this was the biggest project they've completed so far.