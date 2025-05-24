One week left to share thoughts on potential Brightline station in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — There’s one week left to offer your thoughts and help Hillsborough County transportation planners make initial preparations for a possible Brightline station in the Tampa area.

The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is asking members of the public to complete a brief survey.

The survey’s questions probe how rail passengers would use Brightline and where a potential stop, or stops, should be located.

On a recent afternoon at Tampa Union Station, Amtrak rail passengers were eager to offer their thoughts.

Most said they are hopeful Brighline, which currently offers a route between Miami and Orlando, will expand to Tampa.

“I think that’s a fabulous idea,” said Sandra Osborne, who rides Amtrak between Tampa and West Palm Beach to visit family. “That’ll give people a chance to travel that’s not able to travel any other way.”

The survey also asks respondents how they would access a potential Brightline station in the Tampa area. By walking or biking? Uber or Lyft? Or by driving?

Also, the survey asks what improvements should be made to help access a potential station.

“More sidewalks,” said Osborne. “Most definitely more sidewalks. Yes.”

Scott Livingston, from Tampa, would like good parking at any Brightline station.

“Shorter-term parking would be great,” he said.

They hope transportation planners will hear their advice, and they hope Brightline will come to Tampa soon.

“I won’t have to do anything but sit back and relax,” said Francis Rozier, also from Tampa.

The survey is available through May 31. Click here to offer your thoughts.