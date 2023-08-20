Watch Now
One person is dead after a shooting at a party in Plant City

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 9:53 PM, Aug 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-19 22:24:30-04

PLANT CITY, Fla — One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Plant City. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says that the shooting happened at a birthday party on Branch Forbes Road in Plant City.

Someone called the HCSO communication center at 5:46pm and said that shots had been fired at the party. 10 people were at the party when the shooting happened.

One man in his 40s died and a second man was taken to the hospital and has injuries that are not life-threatening.

