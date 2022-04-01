Old Town USA celebrates 32 years of its antique car show

For 32 years, classic cars have been coming to one popular place in Central Florida.

At Old Town USA, the car show was originally called Auto Fest and it was just a few guys coming together to do a car show.

Over the years, it's become so big but one thing remains the same. They've never missed a Saturday.

"They were the original guys who started it 32 years ago. And it means so much to them that during the pandemic on Saturday, we would have 10 to 20 of the guys come with for car, and they would cruise down the streets to make sure that we didn't miss a Saturday," explained Thearon Scurlock, Vice President and General Manager of Old Town USA.

The classic car show happens every single Saturday night at Old Town in Kissimmee. They also do a muscle car show on Fridays.

